Quadrant Capital Group LLC Lowers Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106,539 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,827,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after buying an additional 1,781,972 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 3,577.7% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,313,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,692,000 after buying an additional 1,277,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,362,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,032,000 after buying an additional 1,169,300 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of PTON stock opened at $114.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.83 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of -163.41 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.99.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.79.

In related news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $19,183,507.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,234,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 784,802 shares of company stock valued at $91,492,060. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.