Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 816 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. 27.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of DB opened at $12.72 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DB shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.