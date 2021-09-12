Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 84.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,768 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,677 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,186,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,552,000 after buying an additional 625,234 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,826,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,954,000 after acquiring an additional 580,305 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 171,170.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,302,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300,160 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 728,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 26,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 22.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 76,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of MFG stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

