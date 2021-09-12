Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 75.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 15,503.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,905,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 18.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in NVR by 9.5% in the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 8.6% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

In other NVR news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,494. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $483,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 918 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR stock opened at $5,132.13 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,823.31 and a 1 year high of $5,332.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5,107.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,902.21. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.89.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $42.50 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

