Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 1,459 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 485,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 53,422 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 85.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,105,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,511,000 after acquiring an additional 456,087 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 25.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,959,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,005 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 24.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 443,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 86,377 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.82. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.