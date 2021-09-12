Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Position Reduced by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.92.

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $115.80 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.53 and a 1-year high of $117.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.02.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.23%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.