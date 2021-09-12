Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $8.22 Million Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,480 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $8,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PB. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $66.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.25. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

PB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.83.

In other news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

