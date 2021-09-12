Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,158 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,363 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 41.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.6% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 7.4% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 779 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 in the last three months. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $257.55 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $225.47 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.19. The firm has a market cap of $68.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.92.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

