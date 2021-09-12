Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 18.9% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,817.52 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,925.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,707.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2,414.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

