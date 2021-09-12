RAI Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.11 Million (RAI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. RAI Finance has a market cap of $30.11 million and $6.11 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001346 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, RAI Finance has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00071906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00133241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.56 or 0.00185845 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,113.71 or 1.00163916 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.85 or 0.07302296 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.79 or 0.00931385 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003010 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

