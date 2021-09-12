Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $54.73 Million

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Rai Reflex Index has a total market cap of $54.73 million and $7.36 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for $3.01 or 0.00006540 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00075039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.87 or 0.00129949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.89 or 0.00182087 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,038.62 or 0.99931947 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,357.00 or 0.07286733 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.88 or 0.00959157 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003029 BTC.

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 18,166,328 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

