Ravencoin (RVN) Price Hits $0.12

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a market cap of $1.17 billion and $71.44 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00072050 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00062025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.09 or 0.00130549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.90 or 0.00167064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,633,710,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

