Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$24.54.

TSE GEI opened at C$23.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.01. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$17.60 and a 52-week high of C$26.98. The company has a market cap of C$3.41 billion and a PE ratio of 36.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is presently 215.29%.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

