Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Shares Gap Up to $57.73

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $57.73, but opened at $59.60. Regional Management shares last traded at $58.76, with a volume of 308 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $596.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 28.98 and a quick ratio of 28.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.51.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.75%. Research analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is 24.27%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 15,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.71 per share, for a total transaction of $913,116.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $292,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,584 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Regional Management by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Regional Management by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,531,000 after acquiring an additional 21,444 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Regional Management by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the 1st quarter worth $1,227,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Regional Management by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Management Company Profile (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

