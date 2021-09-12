Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $38.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.77.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.