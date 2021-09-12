Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.26% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RZV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 37,400.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth $216,000. Windham Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter worth $250,000.

NYSEARCA:RZV opened at $90.86 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.13 and a 1-year high of $100.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.49.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

