Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $90.55 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $58.04 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.25. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

