Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of American Tower by 7.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in American Tower by 14.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in American Tower by 1.2% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.

American Tower stock opened at $293.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $133.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,330 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

