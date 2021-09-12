Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 9,008 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 71.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,008 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. Argus downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $142.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.45. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $320,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,879 shares of company stock worth $3,655,001 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

