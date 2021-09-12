REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of REV Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REV Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $16.19 on Thursday. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 179.89 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 333.33%.

In other REV Group news, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 353.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,033,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,589,000 after buying an additional 2,363,758 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in REV Group by 42.1% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,062,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,056,000 after acquiring an additional 906,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in REV Group by 30.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,048,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,823,000 after acquiring an additional 708,249 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in REV Group by 43.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,506,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,873,000 after acquiring an additional 457,429 shares during the period. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in REV Group during the first quarter valued at $5,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

