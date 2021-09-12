Reviewing iHuman (NYSE:IH) and Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) and iHuman (NYSE:IH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Aspen Group and iHuman, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 iHuman 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aspen Group currently has a consensus price target of $13.40, indicating a potential upside of 144.53%. iHuman has a consensus price target of $26.10, indicating a potential upside of 288.25%. Given iHuman’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iHuman is more favorable than Aspen Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aspen Group and iHuman’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Group $67.81 million 2.03 -$10.45 million ($0.34) -16.12 iHuman $81.52 million 4.40 -$5.74 million N/A N/A

iHuman has higher revenue and earnings than Aspen Group.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Group and iHuman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Group -15.40% -16.57% -10.74% iHuman N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.8% of Aspen Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of iHuman shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Aspen Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

iHuman beats Aspen Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

iHuman Company Profile

iHuman Inc. provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories. It also provides learning materials in physical and digital formats; and learning devices. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

