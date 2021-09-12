Reviewing Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) and First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) and First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

This table compares Maverix Metals and First Majestic Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maverix Metals 67.36% 5.66% 5.26% First Majestic Silver 16.67% 7.11% 4.89%

Maverix Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. First Majestic Silver pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Maverix Metals pays out 55.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Majestic Silver pays out 11.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Maverix Metals has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Majestic Silver has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maverix Metals and First Majestic Silver’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maverix Metals $38.58 million 17.09 $23.72 million $0.09 50.22 First Majestic Silver $363.88 million 8.61 $23.09 million $0.18 67.83

Maverix Metals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Majestic Silver. Maverix Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Majestic Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Maverix Metals and First Majestic Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maverix Metals 0 2 4 0 2.67 First Majestic Silver 0 2 1 0 2.33

Maverix Metals presently has a consensus price target of $7.63, indicating a potential upside of 68.69%. First Majestic Silver has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.99%. Given First Majestic Silver’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Majestic Silver is more favorable than Maverix Metals.

Risk & Volatility

Maverix Metals has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Majestic Silver has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.3% of Maverix Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of First Majestic Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals, Inc. engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine. The company was founded by Keith Neumeyer on September 26, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.