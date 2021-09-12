Reviewing Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) and Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) and Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Versus Systems alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Versus Systems and Support.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Support.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Versus Systems currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.53%. Given Versus Systems’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than Support.com.

Profitability

This table compares Versus Systems and Support.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems -860.03% -211.23% -104.21% Support.com -8.53% -8.90% -7.74%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Versus Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of Support.com shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Support.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Versus Systems and Support.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems $1.39 million 42.42 -$5.78 million ($0.63) -7.63 Support.com $43.86 million 11.61 $450,000.00 N/A N/A

Support.com has higher revenue and earnings than Versus Systems.

Summary

Support.com beats Versus Systems on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators. The Versus platform can be integrated into streaming media, TV, mobile, console, and PC games, as well as mobile apps. Versus Systems Inc. has strategic partnership with Frias Agency. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Support.com Company Profile

Support.com, Inc. provides customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees. It provides cloud-based technology platforms to companies in multiple industry verticals, and offers outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies. The firm technology support services programs help consumers to create new revenue streams and deepen customer relationships. The company was founded by Cadir B. Lee and Mark Jonathan Pincus on December 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.