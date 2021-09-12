Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives $65.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.36.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RVLV. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, August 30th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 94,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $6,055,037.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,175.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $1,738,067.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,998,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,516,059 shares of company stock worth $97,385,917 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 36.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $80,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 783.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 50.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RVLV opened at $62.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $74.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.26.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

