RF Industries (RFIL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, September 13th. Analysts expect RF Industries to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.48. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $11.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 million. On average, analysts expect RF Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RFIL opened at $8.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $85.14 million, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.13. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $9.63.

RFIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on RF Industries from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 53,818 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $397,176.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at $38,184.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 8,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $70,616.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

