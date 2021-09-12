RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Raised to $710.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $650.00 to $710.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RH. lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of RH from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $730.33.

NYSE:RH opened at $694.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $689.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $635.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. RH has a one year low of $330.64 and a one year high of $744.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RH will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 576.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,109,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RH by 48.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,688,000 after buying an additional 28,841 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, black and white Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of RH by 74.3% during the second quarter. black and white Capital LP now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,221,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

