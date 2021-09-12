RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Raised to $770.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $725.00 to $770.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RH has been the subject of several other reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded RH from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $730.33.

Get RH alerts:

Shares of RH stock opened at $694.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a 1 year low of $330.64 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $689.08 and its 200 day moving average is $635.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RH will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RH. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in RH by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in RH by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in RH by 1,925.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in RH by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.