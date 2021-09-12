Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 27,974 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,974 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ares Management were worth $8,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARES. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 437,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,514,000 after acquiring an additional 115,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,671,000 after acquiring an additional 227,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush purchased 5,106 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $78.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $81.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.87.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.59 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

