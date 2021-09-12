Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 56,646 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 577,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,646 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $7,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,336,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,968 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,233,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,388,000 after acquiring an additional 622,376 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,829,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,174,000 after acquiring an additional 275,183 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,472,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,356,000 after acquiring an additional 121,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $119,357.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 222,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,339,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

BDN opened at $13.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.66. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

