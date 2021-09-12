Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of Matson worth $8,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Matson by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,573,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $505,178,000 after buying an additional 452,163 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Matson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,825,000 after buying an additional 54,310 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Matson by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 347,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,182,000 after buying an additional 19,298 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Matson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,202,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Matson by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 209,672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after buying an additional 12,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $86.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.92. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.78 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 13.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $313,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,788 shares in the company, valued at $19,333,216.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $49,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,277 shares in the company, valued at $616,085.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,608 shares of company stock worth $3,381,598. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

