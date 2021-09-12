Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,929 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sleep Number were worth $8,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 14.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,058,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,427,000 after purchasing an additional 129,822 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 133.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,248,000 after purchasing an additional 156,465 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 28.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,341,000 after purchasing an additional 57,608 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 3.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 14.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 215,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,958,000 after purchasing an additional 26,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $91.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.37. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $151.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.94.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.80.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

