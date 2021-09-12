Rhumbline Advisers Invests $8.05 Million in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,018,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,047,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of DigitalBridge Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DBRG shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE DBRG opened at $6.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.90. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

