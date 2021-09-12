Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $8,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.89.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 75,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.89 per share, with a total value of $2,841,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 2.51. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.94. Research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

