Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $8,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after acquiring an additional 145,300 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 77,612 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

CTRE opened at $21.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 18.61 and a quick ratio of 18.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.28. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%. Research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

