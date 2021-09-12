RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,116 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,241 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 10.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,719,000 after acquiring an additional 122,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,445,000 after acquiring an additional 60,048 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 744,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,714,000 after acquiring an additional 44,848 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 513,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,910,000 after buying an additional 23,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral stock opened at $218.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.96 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.13 and a 1-year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RNG. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.85.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total value of $57,652.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $2,179,447.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,273 shares of company stock worth $15,608,114 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

