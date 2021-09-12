RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.94.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REI.UN. CIBC upped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.58 in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of REI.UN traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$22.48. 646,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,725. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$22.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.25. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$13.64 and a one year high of C$23.13. The firm has a market cap of C$7.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Jonathan Gitlin acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$22.40 per share, with a total value of C$112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$810,521.60.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

