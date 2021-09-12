Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,567 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 20,507 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.47% of First Solar worth $45,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 627.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in First Solar by 142.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Solar from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.48.

First Solar stock opened at $99.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.52 and a twelve month high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.03 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $232,080.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,491.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $193,843.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,170. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

