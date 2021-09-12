Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 701,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,819 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $28,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009,021 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $304,537,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,558 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

BAC stock opened at $40.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $338.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.98.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

