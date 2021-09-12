Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $30.99 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 26.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,575 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $30,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 57,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after buying an additional 20,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $304.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $298.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.30. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.85 and a 1 year high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

