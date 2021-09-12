Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 102,335 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 720.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,335 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $26,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $246.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.89 and a 200-day moving average of $224.82. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $174.51 and a 52 week high of $251.02.

