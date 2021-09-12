Rogers Communications’ (RCI.B) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$70.14.

Shares of TSE:RCI.B opened at C$60.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$64.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$50.68 and a 52 week high of C$67.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

