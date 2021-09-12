Ronald A. Robinson Sells 153 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $22,954.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ronald A. Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 115 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $17,255.75.

On Thursday, August 12th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,261 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total transaction of $350,183.68.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,486 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $682,365.46.

On Thursday, August 5th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 38 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $5,700.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,450 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $221,139.50.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $147.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.52 and a 1 year high of $165.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

ALG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

