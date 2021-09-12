Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Holdings Lifted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $8,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 18.2% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 11,259 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at about $4,059,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 11.4% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.0% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 281,358 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,889,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 33.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,777 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $112.81 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.30 and its 200-day moving average is $122.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROST. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

