Roth CH Acquisition IV Co.’s (NASDAQ:ROCGU) Quiet Period Will Expire on September 15th

Roth CH Acquisition IV’s (NASDAQ:ROCGU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, September 15th. Roth CH Acquisition IV had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 6th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Roth CH Acquisition IV’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of ROCGU opened at $10.04 on Friday. Roth CH Acquisition IV has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $10.12.

