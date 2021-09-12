Rotten (ROT) Price Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Rotten coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rotten has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. Rotten has a total market capitalization of $393,352.06 and $514.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rotten Coin Profile

Rotten (CRYPTO:ROT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 105,953,976 coins. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

