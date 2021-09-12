Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Shares Gap Down to $13.68

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.68, but opened at $13.28. Rover Group shares last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 5,464 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rover Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rover Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 399,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.16% of Rover Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

