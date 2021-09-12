Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $27.00 target price on the oilfield services company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC raised Halliburton from a reduce rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.75.

NYSE HAL opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.07 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Halliburton has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 433.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

