Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€143.00” Price Target for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ML. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €149.75 ($176.18).

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at €136.40 ($160.47) on Thursday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a fifty-two week high of €130.85 ($153.94). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €138.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €130.61.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

