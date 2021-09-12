Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Director Purchases $30,288.00 in Stock

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Director Christopher C. Grisanti purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $30,288.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $30,288. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Royce Value Trust stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average of $18.58. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $19.57.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. This is an increase from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.
Royce Value Trust Company Profile
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
