Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Director Purchases $30,288.00 in Stock

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Director Christopher C. Grisanti purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $30,288.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $30,288. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Royce Value Trust stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average of $18.58. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $19.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. This is an increase from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,575,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,864,000 after purchasing an additional 85,920 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 429,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 48,371 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,170,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,178,000 after purchasing an additional 51,382 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 45,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. 28.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

