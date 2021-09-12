Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 825.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,769 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,481 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHG. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.20.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The bank reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

